Kate Middleton is rarely seen wearing this colour

Ever since she was thrust into the spotlight as Prince William’s girlfriend in 2004, the Duchess of Cambridge has been something of a fashion icon and after almost two decades the Kate Middleton effect is still in full swing. Whether it’s royal fans who want to emulate her impeccable style by purchasing from her favourite brands, or the fact that she often recycles her outfits (an unusual move away from the traditional royal rulebook), Kate still manages to dominate headlines when it comes to her sartorial choices. Just last week, she sent searches for polka dot dresses soaring after stepping out in a black and white silk midi by Alessandra Rich.

And while there are many royal rules that she does follow – such as not wearing diamonds before 6pm and avoiding these shoes when she’s with the Queen – she has occasionally broken away from tradition in subtle ways.

However, there’s one thing that you may not have noticed when it comes to Kate’s wardrobe.

The Duchess often wears bright colours, but she is very rarely seen wearing orange.

As noted by HELLO!, she recently decided to wear an orange blouse underneath a white Alexander McQueen suit, teamed with an orange handbag, for a meeting with Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

But historically, it’s a hue she has avoided.

The magazine explains: ‘The Duchess of Cambridge is just like Her Majesty the Queen when it comes to her style choices. The royal is a big fan of vibrant hues and can rock any colour that she sports.

‘Duchess Kate often opts for bright colours and has been spotted in yellows, blues, greens, pinks… we could go on. There is one colour, however, that we seldom see the mother-of-three wear—and that’s orange.’

The Queen famously enjoys wearing brightly coloured outfits, often opting for pinks, blues and oranges – which is apparently to make her easier to spot in a crowd.

Will we be seeing Kate choosing to add a pop of orange to her outfits in future?

Let’s see!