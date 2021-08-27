Royal experts have opened up about Kate Middleton’s ‘aura of perfection’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

And this past few years, we’ve only seen more of her, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s role elevated due to her popularity and professionalism.

It is her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that often make her headlines, with the Duchess never missing an opportunity to talk about her little ones or share her relatable parenting struggles.

This week however, it was Kate herself that became a conversation topic as royal experts opened up about her ‘aura of perfection’.

Opening up in a conversation with OK magazine, Duncan Larcombe revealed how Kate Middleton has evolved into the perfect Princess.

‘When she first became a duchess, she and William were thought by some to be too formal, as though they were trying too hard,’ he explained. ‘But I would say we’re now seeing a complete transformation. It’s been very gradual but Kate’s developed a unique style of her own.

‘Whether it’s to do with the meteorite crashing into the royal family that was Meghan, who knows, but we really are seeing Kate open up and talk about the struggles of being a mother, for example. We’ve seen her during the lockdown, hosting all kinds of Zoom meetings and talking about things she cares about.’

He continued: ‘There’s so much about Kate that’s, frankly, perfect. She didn’t just play hockey for the school, she was the captain. She didn’t just get a boyfriend at university, she found a prince. Kate’s got that aura of perfection that originally alienated her from some people. But she’s changed and evolved into her role. She’s much more relatable.’

Well, that’s lovely.