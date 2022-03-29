Kate Middleton just sent searches soaring for polka dot dresses

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Today was an emotional day for the royals, as the Queen and her family unite for Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in attendance with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as were Prince Andrew and Prince Edward with their families, though Prince Harry sadly couldn’t make it.

Other guests included royals from around the world, including King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

The dress code was understandably a sober one, and guests turned to blacks and navies for the ceremony. That said, The Queen wore a dark green coat in a subtle tribute to Philip, whose livery colour was Edinburgh Green.

Kate opted for a polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, the same designer behind her Diana-inspired gown in Barbados.

The black and white silk midi dress featured a pleated skirt, high neck, balloon sleeves and buttons details on the shoulder. She teamed it with a straw hat that was very reminiscent of Princess Diana’s 80s outfits.

Although the ceremony only happened today, within hours, the Duchess had caused a 200% increases in internet searches, according to lovethesales.

The exact dress she wore is sadly sold out, however you can still buy the navy and red version of it, or if you’re on a budget, I’ve found some similar styles to satisfy your polka dot needs.