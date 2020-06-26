Why Kate Middleton often wears a recycled outfit to weddings

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in 2018, the bride wore a stunning Givenchy wedding gown, complete with veil embroidered with symbolic flowers.

As for Kate Middleton’s outfit, it didn’t make too many headlines, and that’s because she rewore one of her old outfits, a cream Alexander McQueen coat dress which she’d previously worn in 2015 for her daughter Princess Charlotte’s christening.

She did the same for Zara and Mike Tindall’s wedding in 2011, wearing a champagne-coloured embroidered coat by DAY Birger & Mikkelsen, which she also wore to two other weddings: Laura Parker Bowles and Harry Lopes’s in 2006, and friends Mel Nicholson and Oli Baker back in 2010.

The Duchess even sometimes wears high-street to weddings, such as the Topshop polka dot dress which she recycled for the wedding of close friends William van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene in 2013.

In 2018, she wore a blue Catherine Walker dress to a friend’s wedding, which she was first spotted wearing in Germany in 2017. Anyway, you get the idea.

And apparently, though this isn’t an official rule, she does this to make sure all the attention is on the bride, no doubt knowing that if she wears something flamboyant or new, the headlines will focus on her, which they inevitably do.

What a thoughtful gesture.