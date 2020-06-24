Kate Middleton is scheduled to receive a lot of presents this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, something that has only increased over the coronavirus pandemic with their roles noticeably elevated to reassure the nation.

Yes, these past few months, the Cambridge family has been at the forefront, applauding NHS workers on their doorsteps with the rest of the nation, taking part in Zoom calls and bingo nights, and of course posting non-stop gorgeous family photos to keep up morale.

This past week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went one step further, each taking part in their first face-to-face royal engagement since the lockdown started in March.

It was a recent virtual engagement that made the most news however, as Kate was a guest speaker at Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery’s assembly on the importance of kindness.

‘Talking to someone, whether it’s a friend, family member, or teacher, is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better,’ the Duchess told the gathered school children virtually. ‘And you can also play your part in helping others to feel better too, whether offering a friendly ear, or helping someone in need. Small acts of kindness can go such a long way. But as we help others, we mustn’t forget to nurture ourselves, by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too.’

Her words certainly seem to have struck a chord, with The Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery announcing via their social media channels that Kate had a lot of post on the way, with their school pupils writing to Kate to thank her for her words on kindness.

‘Our children enjoyed the @OakNational Academy assembly with HRH Duchess of Cambridge on Friday,’ tweeted The Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery, alongside a photograph of colourful letters. ‘She talked about different ways of kindness & recognising the benefits of kindness to others @KensingtonRoyal #SheringhamCommunityPrimarySchoolandNursery #SCPSNhomelearning #kindness’

