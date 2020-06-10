Kate Middleton has welcomed an impressive new woman into her team

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s resignation, they are making non-stop headline news.

Their popularity has only surged during the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate and Wills sharing sneak peeks of their royal offices to Instagram, releasing sweet videos of their children and surprising NHS workers, school teachers and young students with video phone calls to boost morale and give thanks.

This week however, the Cambridges made news for a different reason – their staff, with the royal couple hiring a new (and very important) member of the team.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been expanding their team in recent months, rehiring Prince Harry and Meghan’s former social media manager earlier this year – news that unsurprisingly went viral.

Today however it was the addition of Kate’s new Private Secretary that made headlines, as the Duchess of Cambridge hired Hannah Cockburn-Logie to be her new right-hand woman.

Hannah, who has previously worked with the couple on their 2016 tour of India and Bhutan, will be filling the role left by Catherine Quinn, who stepped down from her post of two years, six months ago.

Congratulations to Hannah and Kate!