Kate Middleton just debuted a fresh new hair colour, and we love it

The Duchess of Cambridge doesn't look like this anymore!

As lockdown eases and with the reopening of hair salons at the beginning of the month, many of us are thinking about freshening up our hair colour or trying a new style. And it looks like the Duchess of Cambridge has had the same idea!

Attending the launch of BBC’s ‘Tiny Happy People’ initiative, this week Kate Middleton stepped out with a new, much lighter hair colour and what looks like a fresh trim.

Complete with face-framing highlights, this warmer bronde hair is perfect for summer – and we think you’ll agree it suits her down to a tee.

The Duchess paired her new look with a polka dot dress by Emilia Wickstead (which has, of course, now sold out), and also opened up about what mealtimes look like in the Cambridge household.

Click through the Instagram gallery below to see her new look – and check out our round-up of medium length hairstyles if you’re after something similar.

We very much approve!

