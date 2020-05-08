Kate Middleton has been enjoying this hobby during lockdown

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been keeping busy during the lockdown by surprising teachers and students with video calls and calling NHS staff to boost morale during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are also keeping the Queen entertained while they’re separated from their great grandmother in a very sweet way.

But Kate is also using this time to practice one of her favourite hobbies.

Talking to Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield during an interview on This Morning, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is mastering one skill in particular with the help of her three children.

Can you guess what it is?

As a keen photographer, she is learning more about how to take the perfect shot.

Kate recently launched a photography competition with the National Portrait Gallery, one of her patronages, and told the hosts: ‘Well I am very much an amateur photographer. I’ve sort of learned along the way but during this time I’ve spent lots of time picking up my camera and taking photographs of the children because they are always around us when we are doing stuff together, which has been great.’

She also shared some brilliant advice for anyone who wants to pick up a camera.

‘One of the fantastic things about photography is really capturing that moment so it’s not staged, it’s not clearing your house so you have that perfect studio set up. It’s really capturing those moments that feel real to you.

‘That’s the power of photography, it can capture a moment and tell a story.’

The Duchess takes the official portraits of her three children, often sharing sweet snaps on social media, and the National Portrait Gallery was one of her first patronages.

In 2017 she was also made an honorary member of the Royal Photographic Society and later became their patron, taking over from the Queen.

We can’t wait to see some more of Kate’s work!