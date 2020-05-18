Kate Middleton’s favourite wedding photo has been revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding was watched by millions across the globe, as the world witnessed the couple say ‘I do’ at Westminster Abbey.

Various details about their big day have been revealed since, from the sweet way that William helped Kate with her wedding hair to the fact that they broke royal protocol on the night of their nuptials.

To celebrate nine years of marriage in April, they posted a sweet picture from the day on social and captioned the image: ‘Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!’

While there are several iconic photos from their wedding, it seems that there’s one that the Duchess of Cambridge is particularly fond of – and it isn’t the infamous balcony kiss.

According to one photographer who took snaps on the day, Kate’s favourite picture actually doesn’t include William.

Instead, according to Express.co.uk, it’s the image of Kate on the church steps, waving at the crowd.

The photographer said: ‘It just came about really quickly. I think there were some quite big crowds outside, outside the abbey.

‘And I think she just wanted to acknowledge the crowds, but also with it being such an enormous event, the cameras and stuff.’

They continued: ‘It was really nice when she turned straight in my direction and waved sort of straight down the barrel of my lens, and I gave a big smile.’

Beautiful!