Kate Middleton opens up about the ‘difficult’ lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been keeping busy during lockdown, making spider sandwiches with their children, delivering food to the vulnerable and secretly volunteering for crisis helplines.

Now, the Duchess of Cambridge has spoken to pupils at special virtual school assembly, encouraging children to be kind to those in need during an online session.

Kate gave the weekly assembly at Oak National Academy during an online classroom set up to support both parents and teachers during the lockdown.

She said: ‘Talking to someone, whether it’s a friend, family member, or teacher, is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better. And you can also play your part in helping others to feel better too, whether offering a friendly ear, or helping someone in need

‘Small acts of kindness can go such a long way. But as we help others, we mustn’t forget to nurture ourselves, by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too.’

The Duchess added: ‘We all have our ups and downs, especially when things change in our lives as they have in so many ways recently. This can cause us to have a huge range of different feelings. Sometimes these feelings may be good, but sometimes they may be uncomfortable, and we feel worried, angry or upset.

‘Being unable to see your friends or spend time with your family will undoubtedly be frustrating for you, just as it is for them. It’s been a really difficult time for us all. But it’s important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won’t last forever.’

The Cambridges are currently staying at their Norfolk residence, Amner Hall, but are reportedly hoping to get out of lockdown so that they can resume their usual in-person engagements.