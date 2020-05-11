Kate Middleton is celebrating some lovely baby news

Kate Middleton has been keeping busy during lockdown. Not only has she been practicing her favourite hobby, but she has been making video calls to students and teachers offering her support, writing heartwarming letters to charities and clapping for carers alongside Prince William and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest two children also celebrated their birthdays over the last few weeks, with Louis turning two in April and Charlotte celebrating her 5th birthday earlier this month.

William and Kate are currently homeschooling their children, although the Duchess recently revealed in an interview on This Morning: ‘George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte’s projects – because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!’

Now it seems that Kate has some lovely baby news – one of her closest friends has welcomed her third child.

Emilia Jardine-Paterson and her husband, David, shared the news of their new arrival, Lucia Beatrice India, in The Times newspaper’s birth announcements section.

Emilia, who is also mum to two sons, Leo and Alexander, is an interior designer and godmother to Prince George, alongside Oliver Baker, Earl Grosvenor, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the Hon. Julia Samuel, William van Cutsem and Zara Tindall.

Does this mean that Emilia may return the favour and make William and Kate godparents to her little one?

We’ll have to wait and see!