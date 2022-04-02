Kanye West is seeking ‘help’ following divorce from Kim Kardashian

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been at loggerheads ever since they split last year.

The Kardashians star filed for a divorce in February 2021, but the pair have been embroiled in ongoing war of words. Kanye disagreed with their daughter North on TikTok, and the SKIMS mogul has tried to defend herself against her former partner’s “constant attacks”.

The Stronger hitmaker has even slated Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, who stayed out of their feud, until more recently when the SNL presenter defended his 41-year-old girlfriend.

But now Ye, 44, who has North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kim, is reportedly seeking help, and has promised not to say anything negative about her anymore to bring their feud to an end once and for all.

A source told Page Six: “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.

“At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.

“It wasn’t clear if West planned to go into a treatment facility, as he has stayed in Los Angeles to be with his and Kardashian’s four kids.”

The pair were sported at their son Saint’s game in Los Angeles over the weekend, where they reportedly spoke and appeared amicable with one another.

These claims come shortly after Kanye was suspended on Instagram after his ongoing rants on the social media platform.

It has been reported plans for the musician to perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on 4 April in Las Vegas have been scrapped, although it was not confirmed if he was to take to the stage at the event prior to the upcoming bash.

Though it is unknown if Kanye will be checking into a “treatment facility”, as the source mentioned, he was hospitalised for “psychiatric emergency” back in 2017 and the Yeezy designer had to cancel his Saint Pablo tour in 2017 at the time.