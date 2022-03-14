Kanye West hits out at Kim Kardashian after North’s TikTok video

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been embroiled in a war of words for months since they filed for divorce.

In a recent turn of events, the rapper has slammed the SKIMS founder for letting their daughter North on Tik Tok, after he forbid his oldest child from the social media platform.

In a clip, which was shared on The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars Instagram, North can be seen with black eyeshadow and lipstick, singing Machine Gun elly and Willow’s new track Emo Girl.

Kim, as well as North’s cousin Penelope – who is Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s child – also feature in the clip, which has since been deleted from Kim’s Instagram.

Stronger rapper, saw the video and was in uproar, so much so, he commented: “I told y’all before about this Tik Tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl.

“Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens lives I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school I got a voice and I’m not having this.”

In the post Kanye, 44, then took aim at Perez Hilton, as well as nemesis D.L. Hughley, for mocking Kanye’s mental health.

Kanye’s rant continued: “And Perez Hilton you still ain’t answer my question And never put my name next to the word abuse

“Don’t play with my name like that I’m a real person who wants the best for my children”

“So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt you.”

Kanye has previously made it known he disapproves of his children being on social media.

In a previous interview with Hollywood Unlocked, he said: “Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok, or don’t have her on TikTok at all, if I’m not there to approve that.

“It was done without me knowing and it happened again so I feel like it’s poking the bear, trying to antagonise me or create this ‘crazy’ narrative.”

Kanye previously shared the rights of TikTok and the users age on his Instagram account to support his case, but the post has since been deleted.