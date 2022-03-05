Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kim Kardashian has been declared legally single, just over one year after she filed for a divorce from Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed the news as she changed her name from Kim Kardashian West to just Kim Kardashian on her Instagram handle, despite the rapper challenging her request for single status.

Eagle eyed fans were quick to notice the change, with some taking to Reddit to share the news.

One post read: “West no more”, while another added: “I just realised it second ago and ran here.”

Kanye has also shaken off his own surname, as he recently changed his name to Ye.

Kim attended a virtual hearing regarding her divorce from the Stronger hitmaker this week in which she was declared “legally single”, however Kanye did not attend, but instead released a diss track.

Following the change in the Skims founders relationship status, the 44-year-old artist released the accompanying music video for his track Eazy, which has not gone down well with Kim or her new flame Pete Davidson, who is embroiled in a heated feud with her ex.

In the track Kanye raps: “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**”, while the music video appears quite threatening as it captures a clay model of Kanye kidnapping and burying the SNL presenter alive.

A source close to Pete, 28, told Page Six: “This is, for real, really scary.”

And Kim, 41, is not impressed.

A separate source close to Kim – who has North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kanye – told PEOPLE: “[Kim] thinks it’s way too violent and is upset.

“She’s really upset with Kanye that he’d do this. She’s completely over all of this and she wants it to stop.”