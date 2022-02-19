Kanye West challenges Kim Kardashians’ request for single status – but why?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kim Kardashian filed for a divorce from estranged husband Kanye West filed in February 2021, and has since filed a request for a single status, and her maiden name to be reinstated.

But Ye is fighting against the legal request until other issues are resolved first, PEOPLE has reported.

The Yeezy designer responded to Kim’s petition in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday in Los Angeles County. In the court documents, which have been obtained by the publication, Kanye’s lawyers believe granting Kim’s single status prior to resolving the custody of their four children, and settlement of their shared properties, could pose a “risk of adverse consequences” and “create barriers to obtaining evidence” if one decides to remarry before the end of the case.

The 44-year-old rapper has challenged Kim’s request with his own “conditions”, which he wishes to be met.

Kanye – who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kim – has stipulated for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to forfeit her marital privilege with him, as well as her new spouse if she was to remarry, until the custody battle has been resolved.

Marital privilege also includes conversations between them to be concealed.

The documents state: “An early termination of status also creates barriers to obtaining evidence [if one] remarries before the case is concluded.

“If status is terminated now without his condition, then a barrier to obtaining evidence regarding parenting and custody will arise if Kim remarries before the case is concluded.”

Kanye has also requested his “right of reimbursement if either party dies”, and for the SKIMS founder to not move any assets before the settlement surrounding their property resolved.

PEOPLE has reported Kim’s hearing for her petition is set for early March.

Kim, 41, and Kanye married in 2014 but split last year after almost seven years together.

Kim has since moved on with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, who went public with their romance in November last year, shortly after they appeared on the American chat show together.

Kanye was romantically linked to actress and model Julia Fox, although the pair are said to have since gone their separate ways.