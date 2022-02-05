Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West’s ‘constant attacks’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kim Kardashian has come under fire on numerous occasions by estranged husband Kanye West since their split.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star set up a joint TikTok account with oldest daughter North, eight, and often share fun videos or dance routines together – much to the Stronger hitmaker’s disapproval.

Kanye, 44, recently screengrabbed a photo of North on the social media platform, which he posted on his Instagram account, and wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

But the comment hit a nerve with the 41-year-old reality star and beauty mogul, as she hit back on her Instagram account and aired her own frustrations towards her ex whose “constant attacks” are “hurtful.”

In a lengthy post, which was shared on Kim’s Instagram Stories that delete after 24 hours, she wrote: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Although the pair who have since moved on with different partners; as Kim is reportedly dating Pete Davidson, while Kanye is linked to Julia Fox, aimed to split amicably and co-parent their children, North, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two together, Kim has revealed Kanye is making it “impossible”.

She added:”From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

However, this did not go down well with the rapper who, once again, screengrabbed Kim’s post and shared on his main Instagram feed.

He commented: “What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address.

“You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs. Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way.”

He went on to share a photo of the terms and conditions for Tik Tok users, which stipulates a child must be over the age of 13 years old to have an account, and will be assigned to Tik Tok for Younger Users Experience, which is said to have higher security.

Just last month the Yeezy fashion designer claimed Kim was making it difficult for him to see their children, in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

Kim filed a divorce from Kanye in February 2021.