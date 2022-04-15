Jennifer Garner breaks silence after Ben Affleck and J-Lo engagement news

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The actress shared an inspirational quote on Instagram

Jennifer Garner has taken to Instagram to share some wisdom with us all about the secret to happiness.

The Alias star and ex-wife of newly engaged Ben Affleck posted a quote on her Instagram stories next to a photo of herself reclining happily on the deck of a boat.

The caption read: “Wisdom from Mom – happiness is your own responsibility. The life you’re living while you wait for the grade, the college, the job, the man, is your actual life. Decide to enjoy it and work towards your own peace and contentment.”

Garner hasn’t commented publicly on the news of Affleck and JLo’s engagement, but judging by the tenor of her quote she is unfazed by her exes’ upcoming nuptials.

This marks the second time Affleck, 49 and JLo, 52 have been engaged. Affleck proposed 18-years-ago after dating Lopez for three years. According to Affleck the relationship broke down due to negative media scrutiny, the couple called off their first wedding the day before the ceremony.

This time round the couple were happy to make a public statement announcing their latest engagement, with Lopez sharing the news in her newsletter on April 8, giving her readers a sneak peak of her huge green, diamond sparkler.

According to E! News, Affleck gave his ex-wife and three children a heads up before he popped the question, a source told the US news outlet: “Ben told Jen and the kids, so they knew about it.”

“Jen is happy for Ben,” the source explained, but she also “knows that JLo has been a positive influence in certain ways.”

Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 until 2018 and Affleck has spoken publicly about feeling “trapped” towards the end of their marriage. Garner has kept stoically silent in the wake of her exes’ comments on the Howard Stern Show in December 2021.

Garner has been in her own happy relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018. Following a brief split in 2020, the pair have rekindled their relationship and prefer to keep their romance out of the spotlight.