With Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s recent engagement dominating headlines, there’s no way that the singer’s ex-fiance Alex ‘A-Rod’ Rodriguez hasn’t heard the news. A-Rod, ‘KayRod’ sports show alongside Michael Kay, was ribbed by his co-host on air as Kay cracked a thinly veiled joke about J-Lo’s upcoming wedding nuptials.

While talking about a recent Yankees and Red Sox game, Kay began, ‘It’s a great time in sports. We have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball’s in full swing. People getting engaged.’

‘It’s a happy time in the world,’ he continued.

The ‘engaged’ comment wasn’t lost on A-Rod, as it appeared to reference Lopez’s announcement that she and Affleck were engaged. After it seemed to take a moment for Kay’s words to sink in, A-Rod began laughing and took it in stride.

A-Rod responded, ‘Happiness and world peace, that’s what we’re looking for.’

The two continued joking afterwards, with a viral Twitter clip of the moment cutting off as Rodriguez bit his lip. Rodriguez has yet to publicly address Lopez and Affleck’s engagement, which Lopez announced last Saturday through her personal newsletter ‘On the JLo.’

A-Rod and J-Lo first began dating in 2017 and two years later, the pair were engaged. Last spring, the pair later called off their engagement and said in a joint statement, ‘We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other.’

Second time appears to be the charm for Affleck and Lopez, who were previously engaged in 2002 but called it quits in 2004. Previously, Affleck proposed with a gigantic 6.1 carat pink diamond ring which Lopez then called the ‘most magnificent thing I have ever seen.’

This time around, Affleck has upped the ante by proposing to her with an 8.5 carat green diamond ring. Lopez has previously called green her ‘lucky colour,’ explaining many of her most significant moments ‘happened when I was wearing green.’