A source says they 'still have chemistry' and 'have grown close again'

News this morning: rumour has it that former Friends co-stars and on-screen lovers Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer might be dating in real life.

No, you’re screaming!

According to sources close to the pair, the couple, who played Rachel and Ross on-screen, have been regularly spending time together in Aniston’s LA house.

It’s been 30 years since Friends first aired, yet the source said that the pair appear to be closer than ever. Apparently the reunion special one-off episode, which aired on HBO Max last month, ‘stirred up feelings’.

During the episode, both Aniston, 52, and Schwimmer, 54, admitted that the romance wasn’t just on-screen – they both actually had feelings for each other during filming.

Schwimmer said he’d had a ‘major crush’ on Aniston, to which she said the feeling was very much ‘reciprocated’ – much to the delight of the millions of Friends fans across the globe.

Speaking to Closer magazine, the source said: “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.”

“They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.”

“They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing,” the source went on to claim.

“They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them,” the source concluded.

We’re not surprised – the iconic duo played on-screen lovers for ten years from 1994 until 2004. People have taken a keen interest in Jen An’s love life ever since, even near-breaking the Internet last month about her sweet friendship with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

So why didn’t Schwimmer and Aniston get together in the 90’s during filming? Good question. When asked during the reunion show, Schwimmer said that ‘one of [them] was always in a relationship’, while Aniston added: “We channelled all our adoration and love for one another into Ross and Rachel.”

Schwimmer explained it: “We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary.”

According to the actors, they used to show their affection for one another between takes, even spooning and cuddling. Their co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry agreed, agreeing that they ‘knew’ the pair had feelings for one another.

We don’t yet know for certain if there’s any truth in the rumours, but we will update you with more as we have it.