Jennifer Aniston opens up about distancing herself from unvaccinated friends

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making headlines ever since she burst onto our teenage screens.

From her sweet friendship with ex husband Brad Pitt to her bond with Reese Witherspoon and of course the iconic Friends reunion, Jen is definitely getting a lot of us through 2021.

This week however, the A-lister made news as she spoke out about the importance of COVID vaccinations.

Jen has been a vocal advocate for COVID protocols, releasing a statement on social media after a friend of hers was hospitalised with coronavirus, urging people to take it seriously.

This week, the actress urged people to get vaccinated in her cover interview with InStyle, explaining: ‘There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame.’

She later continued: ‘I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day. It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion – but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.’

