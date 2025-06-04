Friends Fans Can’t Believe Ross and Rachel’s Baby Is Now 23 Years Old

An actress who played Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's baby in Friends is now 23 years old, and fans of the cult TV show can't quite believe it. Alexandra Conley recently took to TikTok to compare a photo of herself now with one from her days as baby Emma Geller-Green - and it's safe to say we're feeling pretty old right now.

Twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon are most often credited as having played Rachel Green and Ross Geller's young daughter, but two other sets of twins also played the little girl in the early 2000s: Elizabeth and Genevieve Davidson, and Athena and Alexandra Conley.

The latter showed off this fact via the "holy airball" social media trend, which people are using to prove how someone underestimated their achievements. The video consisted of a series of three photos: the first was of Alexandra as a young adult today, posing in Paris, with the caption: "Told him I was on TV as a baby." The second was a selfie with the words: "Oh so you did like Gerber commercials?" The third was a still from Friends where Ross is holding Emma, and Rachel is in front of him, with the caption "#holyairball."

Fans were floored to find this out about Alexandra. One wrote: "This is the biggest flex omg." Another jokingly asked: "Is baby got back your favourite song?" Meanwhile, someone else observed: "You're kind of giving Ross and Rachel's baby as an adult tho. they casted well."

(Image credit: TikTok / Alexandra Conleyy)

In case you didn't know, a twin was also cast as Ross' oldest child, Ben Geller: Cole Sprouse. However, his twin, Dylan Sprouse never played the little boy on Friends — or, it could have been an interesting prequel to The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. If, unlike us, you haven't rewatched Friends recently, as a reminder Emma was the daughter Ross and Rachel, who had a one-night-stand ahead of Monica and Chandler's wedding.

