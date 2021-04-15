So… is Jennifer Aniston planning on adopting a baby girl?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

TMZ have shared that she's planning to adopt a baby girl from Casa Hogar Sion, an orphanage she's been a long-time supporter of.

This isn’t the first time Jen An‘s love and home life have been speculated about in the press. Ever since she first appeared as Rachel in Friends in 1994 and married Brad Pitt in 2000, she’s been headline news.

This week, it’s been reported that the actress is planning to adopt a child.

Closer magazine claim that the 52-year-old star told her former castmates Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry that she has plans to adopt a baby girl from a Mexican orphanage. This happened during filming of the long-awaited Friends reunion.

But is there any truth in the rumour? Is Jen An expanding her family solo?

Well, as per a representative of the actress, no. Her team have denied reports that the actress is in the process of adopting a child, and called the story a ‘fabrication’, while adding to TMZ that the story is ‘false and never happened’. TMZ had claimed that Jennifer was adopting a baby girl from Casa Hogar Sion, an orphanage that she has been a long-time supporter of.

According to TMZ, a source said: “Jen felt the reunion was the perfect time to make her baby announcement to the whole gang. While the girls already knew – as they see each other regularly – she thought it would be special to tell the boys when they were all together, as she rarely sees them these days due to their busy lives and work commitments.”

It seems like the world is waiting for Jen to get pregnant sometimes – which she’s not always been happy about. In 2018, Jennifer spoke out about the constant speculation, telling Glamour: “I would say, I think the best one would be a picture of me with a hand over my stomach, saying “Finally Pregnant!”

“I mean, it’s like they take a picture of you and create this story. If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you’re having a moment of bloat, then there’s arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you’re pregnant. And it’s like, actually no, it’s just my body.”

“Not that it’s any of your business to begin with. Having a child, as we know, is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it.”

It has been confirmed that the Friends cast has finally wrapped filming of the reunion show, which will air on HBO Max seventeen years after the finale aired. We can’t wait.

Reporting by Elli Collins