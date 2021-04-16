Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She's been contemplating the break up for half a year, according to People magazine.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced on the Today show yesterday that they are breaking up after four years together.

They shared that, despite working on fixing their relationship issues, they’d be going their separate ways.

The couple, who were at one point engaged, released a joint statement which shared: “We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Earlier this week, prior to the announcement, J Lo shared a handful of photos on Instagram without her engagement ring.

The split comes following breakup rumours started circulating last month.

At the time, the couple responded to rumours by saying in a joint statement: “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

Apparently, this included Rodriguez flying out to be with Lopez, who is currently filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. It’s believed this trip was an attempt to try and repair the relationship in person.

Sadly, it wasn’t to be. A friend of J Lo’s told People magazine: “She’s been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months.”

A separate source told E! that Jen’s friends were not fans of Rodriguez. “Jennifer’s friends for a long time had warned her that A.Rod was not a good guy and that he was using her to clean up his tarnished image after his many scandals,” the source said. “For years, Jennifer did not listen to the warnings, but now she believes them.”

Our thoughts are with the couple at this difficult time.

Reporting by Elli Collins