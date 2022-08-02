Apparently, J Lo and Ben Affleck are planning a big, luxurious wedding party 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The couple have reportedly hired Oprah Winfrey and Kim Kardashian’s party planner for the event

Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Vegas’ famous A Little White Chapel.

While only their children attended the whirlwind wedding, the love birds are apparently planning a much bigger celebration.

According to Page Six, the party is rumoured to take place on St. Simons Island, Georgia, home to several stunning beaches and a famous lighthouse. A source claimed the event could take place over a number of days and include “everyone they love but could not invite” to the Vegas ceremony.

Apparently, Bennifer has already hired luxury event planner Colin Cowie, who has previously thrown glamorous parties for stars like Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Elton John and Nicole Kidman. According to Colin Cowie’s website, they work with budgets “ranging from $25,000 to $25 million.”

The website reads: “We have mastered the art of the wedding event. Whether you are seeking a romantic destination get-away experience on an island in the South Pacific, a royal wedding of epic proportions, or the most glamorous, sophisticated and tasteful backyard wedding, Colin and his team will help envision and create it for you and turn your dream into reality.”

With Colin Cowie on the job, the party is set to be quite different from the couple’s low-key ceremony in Vegas. J Lo shared details of the day in her newsletter, with the sweet subject like “We did it!”

J Lo wrote: “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” The singer wore a simple white dress, while her husband-to-be apparently got changed in the toilet.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” read the newsletter, which J Lo signed off with her new surname – Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

The couple’s pastor has since shared his own memories of the ceremony. Speaking to People, Ryan Wolfe said: “They had their own words and they were beautiful words to each other.”

He added: “It was an emotional moment they shared with one another. You can definitely see the love that they have for each other.”

We’ve loved to see the couple’s rekindled romance blossom since they got back together last year, and can’t wait to find out what Bennifer’s mega celebration entails.