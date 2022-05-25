The Queen has ‘big plans’ for Prince William’s 40th birthday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Next weekend, the UK will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a number of exciting events to mark the monarch’s 70 year reign. As well as street parties and local events, there will be a concert broadcast live from Buckingham Palace and the royals will gather on the iconic balcony spot to watch the annual flypast at Trooping the Colour.

It’ll be a busy month for the royals – Prince William and Kate Middleton will be going on tour, and the Cambridge children will even have a ‘visible role’ during the celebrations. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also returning to the UK with their two little ones, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, to spend time with the family.

But shortly after the jubilee, the royals will be preparing for another celebration – Prince William’s 40th birthday.

In honour of the Duke of Cambridge’s milestone birthday on 21st June, the Royal Mint is creating a special £5 coin engraved with his portrait. It will be the first time that William will appear alone on an official coin, as previous coins featuring future monarch have also included Kate, commemorating their engagement and later their wedding.

But how will the father of three be celebrating the day?

According to Christopher Andersen, author of The Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, the Queen has some very sweet plans.

He previously told US Weekly: ‘The Queen has a big thing planned for [William] and he is going to throw something as well.’

