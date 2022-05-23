Harry Styles just shared how he felt filming his first ever nude scene

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"I'd never kissed anyone on camera before."

Harry Styles has been headline news since that iconic Coachella headline set – yes, the one where Shania Twain appeared for a surprise cover of Feel Like A Woman.

Not only has he just released his third solo album, Harry’s House, but he’s starring as one of the main characters in Olivia Wilde‘s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry, Darling.

While he had to film sex scenes for Wilde’s movie, speaking to Variety, he shared that the nude scenes which he’s filmed more recently for the upcoming drama My Policemen have been more, ahem, revealing.

Starring Emma Corrin and directed by Michael Grandage, My Policeman is a romantic drama based on a book of the same name.

Set in the 1950’s, Styles stars as a man married to a woman who falls in love with a male museum curator.

During filming for the movie, Styles shot a fully nude scene which is the first to make it to the final cut of a movie.

That said, speaking to Huffington Post, he did confirm that it’s only “bum bum” eager fans will spot, confirming: “There’s no peen in the final cut [of My Policeman].”

He went on to explain that it was “pre-negotiated” that while he’d be nude filming it, the final scene wouldn’t be full-frontal, sharing: “I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved.”

When asked how it felt to be fully nude on a film set in front of cast and crew, Harry shared that he felt “vulnerable.”

“It does feel vulnerable,” he said. “I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways.”

“I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust,” he added, lamenting on how good both teams were to work and film with. “If you remember that the most important thing on the set is the two human beings doing it. If at any point either one of you is uncomfortable, I think having the conversation where it’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter if they’re getting great stuff, if you don’t feel good, you tell me and we’ll stop.’”

He also revealed in a Capital FM interview with Roman Kemp that he doesn’t think either movie is one “you can watch with your parents”.

Don’t Worry, Darling will be released in UK cinemas in September, with My Policeman set to hit screens at an unconfirmed date later this year or next. More as we have it.