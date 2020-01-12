This is the ‘biggest clue’ that Harry and Meghan are moving to Canada sooner than we thought

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the news that they would be ‘stepping back’ from their roles as senior royals.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan didn’t consult the Queen about their shock decision, leaving the rest of the royal family ‘deeply disappointed’.

However, the couple also explained that they want to become financially independent and created a page on their website, sussexroyal.com, called ‘Funding’ detailing how they are currently funded. It also explains how they aim to distance themselves financially.

The Sussexes may already have some ideas about how they will work outside of the royal family, with talk of the couple launching their own fashion line, Meghan’s reported voiceover deal with Disney and a tell-all interview.

As part of their decision to step away from the institution, they also announced that they will be splitting their time between the UK and North America while ‘continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.’

Shortly afterwards, it was reported that Meghan had already left the UK for Canada to be with baby Archie Harrison, who had remained there with Meghan’s friend, Jessica Mulroney and a nanny.

According to The Daily Mail, Harry will be making is way overseas ‘certainly within two weeks’ and Meghan hasn’t booked a flight back to the UK just yet. They have no royal engagements for the ‘foreseeable future’.

But there’s one clue that the couple are planning to settle down in Canada a lot sooner than anticipated – and that’s the fact that they brought their dogs with them during their six-week holiday.

Meghan’s rescue dog, Guy, flew out with the Sussexes in November, alongside a female black Labrador believed to be the dog that they adopted together.

The fact that their pets stayed in Canada has been called ‘the biggest clue, in hindsight, that they were unlikely to come back from this so-called holiday.

‘Both the Duke and Duchess adore their dogs and Guy has already been relocated from Canada to London once when Meghan moved over. She wouldn’t have considered a move again for him if it wasn’t going to be at least semi-permanent.’