Harry and Meghan respond to Trump’s refusal to pay for their security

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially step down as senior royals this week. The couple returned to the UK earlier this month for their final royal engagements before heading back to Canada where they have been residing with their ten month old son, baby Archie Harrison, since the beginning of the year.

But a report last week suggested that the Sussexes are now in California after taking a private flight to Los Angeles before the borders between the US and Canada were shut.

An insider claimed that they had left Canada ‘for good’ but that ‘this move was planned for some time’ as ‘they have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria.’

Following the news that the family are reportedly planning to settle down in LA, Donald Trump wasted no time in declaring that the USA would not pay for their security.

Trump tweeted: ‘I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada.

‘Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!’

Since announcing that they are stepping down from royal duties, Harry and Meghan’s security has been a divisive topic.

Following the tweet, a representative for the Sussexes issued a statement to royal correspondent Omid Scobie who replied to Trump’s tweet saying: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.’

It was also reported that Harry and Meghan are hoping to build a home in the UK near the Beckhams by the exclusive 100-acre Oxfordshire retreat, Soho Farmhouse.

However, the Sussexes have not commented on whether or not they’ll be keeping their current UK home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.