Harry and Meghan will be paying back Frogmore Cottage expenses for the next 11 years

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and moved to California, their official residence was Frogmore Cottage.

They decided to move to the property in Windsor instead of Kensington Palace and reportedly renovated their new home, which was built in 1801, creating an organic garden on the grounds, installing a yoga studio, adding grand fireplaces and ‘an elaborate Gone With The Wind-style double staircase.’

They later made more adjustments ‘to make it perfect for Archie‘.

It caused controversy when it was revealed that the makeover cost taxpayers £2.4 million, and while they have now relocated to the US and reassigned their home staff it has been reported that they will keep the cottage as their UK base whenever they choose to return.

When they announced their decision to step away from royal life, they explained that they would be paying back all costs.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, the royal household said: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.’

They also said they would ‘meet the running costs going forward.’

Now, more details have surfaced about their repayment plan and it has been said that they will stump up £18,000 a month for the next 11 years.

The Mail on Sunday reports that they have arranged to pay back the expenses with a ‘rental-plus’ agreement, paying more than the commercial rate to cover the makeover.

However, this doesn’t cover the running costs or interest.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living in LA with their one year old, Archie Harrison, and Adele has been giving them advice on how to be ‘discreet’ in Beverly Hills.

A source told The Mirror: ‘Adele’s just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they’ve swapped notes on the area.

‘Adele loves the neighbourhood. She’s also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo’s pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won’t be bombarded by fans.

‘All three of them get on so well.’

What a lovely neighbour to have!