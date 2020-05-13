Harry and Meghan are having to change their privacy measures after concerns around hikers

Here’s everything to know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

It wasn’t their losing of their HRH titles or their loss of the Sussex Royal brand that made the most news however. Instead, it was their big move, with the couple relocating across the pond.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie moved to Canada after the announcement and have since set up camp in Los Angeles, California, where they are currently isolating as a family of three.

The Sussex family are still renting at this point while they look for a permanent LA home, with the couple reportedly currently staying in actor Tyler Perry’s property.

According to new reports however, privacy is a bit of a problem in terms of the property and the couple have had to increase their measures.

Daily Mail has reported that the couple has even erected privacy screens around the Beverly Hills area mansion, with its close proximity to hiking trails prompting concern that hikers may be able to see inside Harry and Meghan’s home.

‘Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler’s property has a gate of its own, which is watched by their security team,’ a source told the Daily Mail of the strict security already in place.

‘Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbours are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips. It goes without saying that the location is stunning—just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in L.A.’

Well, that’s that.