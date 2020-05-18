Adele is said to be introducing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the neighbourhood

Here's everything to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they resigned from their roles in the royal family, losing their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand.

It was their relocation to California however that made the most news, with the Sussex family currently renting a ‘paparazzi proof’ $10 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

It’s hardly surprising that the family of three have some extremely A-list neighbours with Jennifer Lawrence, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis and Cameron Diaz living nearby.

One A-list neighbour that Harry and Meghan are reported to have got particularly close to is Adele, with reports that the singer has been introducing the royal couple to the area.

‘Adele’s just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they’ve swapped notes on the area,’ a source told the Mirror. ‘Adele loves the neighbourhood. She’s also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo’s pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won’t be bombarded by fans…All three of them get on so well.’

The source continued: ‘Meghan admires how Adele has managed to keep out of the spotlight despite being a huge star. And she is a big fan of her album 21, which she says helped her through her divorce from Engelson.’

Well this is a friendship we’re definitely here for.