This is apparently why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left Archie in Canada

It all makes sense.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the two most talked about people in the world right now, after they announced in January that they would be stepping down from their royal roles, losing their HRH status, becoming financially independent and relocating to Canada.

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan returned to the UK to take part in their final royal engagements before officially leaving the fold.

According to sources, the royal family rallied around the Sussex family, with the Queen in particular extending a very sweet olive branch to the couple, inviting them to join her at church over the weekend.

The royal family – along with the whole world – were thought to be saddened that Harry and Meghan chose to leave Archie in Canada, but the Duke and Duchess more than made up for his absence with the sweet update that he was trying to walk.

This week, it emerged that there was a genuine reason for baby Archie’s absence – and it’s very relatable.

According to Telegraph columnist Bryony Gordon, who attended Meghan Markle’s private engagement last week, the couple’s decision to leave their son in Canada was actually down to their Coronavirus fears.

‘The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic,’ Bryony explained.

Well, that’s that.