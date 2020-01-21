Prince Harry is back in Canada with Meghan and baby Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced that they would be stepping back from their roles as senior royals and splitting their time between the UK and North America.

The news came as a huge surprise, not only to the public but reportedly to the Queen too who hadn’t known about the announcement as Harry’s attempts to discuss details with her were reportedly blocked by courtiers.

Shortly after they released their joint statement outlining their plans, Meghan flew to Canada to reunite with baby Archie Harrison and Harry remained in the UK for ‘crisis’ talks with the monarch, Prince Charles and Prince William.

Buckingham Palace then revealed that the Queen was supportive of Harry and Meghan’s decision, although it was later announced that the couple would lose their HRH status and that they would become financially independent in Spring 2020.

It has also been claimed that their new arrangement will expire and be up for review in a year’s time.

At a charity event in London earlier this week, Harry opened up about the unprecedented move, telling guests: ‘It brings me great sadness that it has come to this.

‘The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.’

Today, the Daily Mail has obtained pictures of Harry as he flew into Vancouver after meeting with Boris Johnson and other world leaders at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London.

It is thought to be one of his last official royal engagements before breaking away from the monarchy.

Many royal fans are convinced that the couple will be moving much sooner than anticipated as it was reported that they had flown their dogs overseas before Christmas.

Meghan’s rescue dog, Guy, flew out with the Sussexes in November, alongside a female black Labrador believed to be the dog that they adopted together.

Harry and Meghan haven’t confirmed when the move will take place, although Harry did reveal during his recent speech that Archie was enjoying the snow in Canada.

Aww.