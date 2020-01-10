Prince Harry was reportedly blocked by courtiers from meeting the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headline news this week as they announced that they would be stepping back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family.

‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,’ read their statement. ‘We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.’

The statement continued: ‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.’

The announcement not only shocked the nation, but also fellow royal family members, with it emerging that not even the Queen was consulted before the post. And Prince Charles apparently heard the news 10 minutes before it was publicly announced.

It was reported today however that Prince Harry did actually try to meet the Queen before the announcement, but was blocked by courtiers.

‘[Prince Harry] originally contacted Prince Charles about spending more time in Canada and America just before Christmas,’ the Evening Standard reported.

Prince Harry was reportedly told to come up with a detailed proposal which he did, but after being told more time was needed, he went to the Queen to ask for a ‘summit’.

According to reports, Prince Harry was then blocked by courtiers and told not to go public.

