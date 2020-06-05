A former royal bodyguard shares advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family, their lives have changed dramatically. They initially moved to Canada with their one year old son, Archie Harrison, before relocating to Los Angeles just before lockdown.

They swapped their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor for a mansion in LA (with a number of super celebrity neighbours) which they are renting while they look for something permanent.

While their new home was supposed to be ‘paparazzi proof’, they have reportedly had an ongoing issue with drones. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since increased their privacy according to reports, hiring an ‘exclusive A-list security firm’ which allegedly costs £7,000 a day.

‘They are not asking for any special treatment and have not received any,’ a source told the Daily Beast.

Former royal protection officer Simon Morgan has now shared some advice for the couple with regards to their security.

Talking to Insider, he said: ‘It’s a steep learning curve both for the protection team and the principals themselves — they will have to get used to how a different protection package works and what can be achieved on their behalf

‘When the Sussexes made the decision to move to LA earlier this year, I did say at the time that their step back does have the potential to be more of a draw for people to find out what they are doing.’

Morgan added: ‘They could easily forget the high-profile threat on their principal. You can’t just be obsessed with the “I don’t want someone to take my photograph,” because there are other threats out there. And if you only fixate on that, you will take your eye off the ball in regards to physical threats.’

He also explained that ‘the protection team liaises with the media and paparazzi’ which is something the royal bodyguards did ‘on a day-to-day basis’ as it is ‘always a process of negotiation, and that comes from vastly experienced police protection.’

Harry and Meghan have not responded to the reports.