Fans are convinced that the Emily in Paris cast just dropped a massive season four spoiler

Emily in Paris season four is officially on its way, with the cast revealing its release date in a surprise announcement this week - and it's much sooner than we thought.

"We have a release date!! Or two!," Lily Collins captioned a video of the cast revealing the exciting news. "So excited to announce that Emily in Paris season four will be coming to you this summer in TWO parts, with part one dropping August 15th!"

She continued: "This season does not disappoint and I can't wait to show you all what Emily's been up to, where she travels, and of course, what she wears. Mark your calendars and get ready for another wild ride..."

Unsurprisingly EIP viewers have since been predicting potential storylines, from plot holes to tie up and filming locations, to the characters that will be making a return.

Emily and Gabriel are of course at the centre of the sleuthing, with fans predicting that this is the season that they will finally get together, after Emily and Alfie's break up in the season three finale.

The cast released a video on Friday showing the EIP season four actors tease the upcoming season, and among the cast members featured was Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), suggesting that Emily's on-off boyfriend will be returning for the next instalment.

Eagle-eyed followers were quick to spot the spoiler, posting their surprise and excitement in the comment section.

"Thank god Alfie is back!!," one follower commented on the social video, while another added: "Literally only care that Alfie is back! Team Alfie!"

Others added: "Alfie deserves better! Justice for Alfie!!!", and "Alfie is the real reason we watch this show - can't wait".

The cast also made a few Italian hints in the video, with the ensemble reported to have filmed at least part of the upcoming season in Rome, Italy.

"While Emily's heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season," Lily Collins explained at a 2023 Netflix TUDUM event. “Don't be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

Emily in Paris season four part one will be coming to Netflix on August 15th, and the second instalment will land the following month on September 12th.

We officially cannot wait for this.

We will continue to update this story.