Daniel Radcliffe has weighed in on the Oscars slap with a very unexpected take on it all

It’s the Oscars 2022 moment that everyone is still talking about – the moment that Chris Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair led to Will Smith getting on stage and slapping the comedian.

The King Richard star has since issued a lengthy apology on Instagram, saying his behaviour was ‘inexcusable’ but that the comment about his wife – who suffers from alopecia – ‘was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally’. Chris Rock addressed the altercation for the first time on Wednesday, saying he is ‘still processing’ what happened, and the Academy announced that they are investigating the incident.

Many A listers have shared their thoughts on what happened, and it seems to have divided Hollywood. While some stars have called the event ‘traumatising’ and condemned male violence to justify love, others believe that his reaction was warranted to defend his wife.

However, when Daniel Radcliffe was prompted to give his opinion on the matter, he had a very surprising answer.

The Harry Potter star appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about his latest film, The Lost City, which he stars in alongside Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum. When asked to share his reaction on the Oscars moment, Radcliffe’s response wasn’t quite what anyone expected – and fans on Twitter are enjoying his take on it all.

He said: ‘I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it.’

The actor continued: ‘When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke. So you sort of have a mode of just being like, I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.’

One Twitter user said: ‘Good for him.’

Another added: ‘I totally agree with Daniel. Enough already.’

