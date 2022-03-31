Chris Rock says he’s ‘still processing’ what happened with Will Smith at the Oscars

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Chris Rock has spoken out for the first time about his on stage altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars 2022 which took place in LA on Sunday night.

The comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair at the awards show, referring to her as ‘GI Jane’, which led to the King Richard star getting on stage and slapping him before returning to his seat and fuming: ‘Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.’

The actor has since apologised in a lengthy Instagram post, saying he ‘reacted emotionally’ due to the fact that his wife suffers from alopecia, but the shocking moment has divided Hollywood stars.

Chris Rock had remained quiet since the awards show, but addressed the moment during a comedy show in Boston last night.

As reported by The New York Post, audience members gave a two minute standing ovation and he started by asking: ‘How was your weekend?’

He continued: ‘I don’t have a bunch of s*** about what happened. I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kinda processing what happened. So at some point, I’ll talk about that s***.

‘So I’m gonna tell some jokes. It’s nice to be out.’

Although many have speculated about whether or not the two celebrities have spoken since the incident, according to one fan Chris later told the crowd: ‘No matter what you read or heard, I have not addressed it yet. I have not had the meetings.’

Earlier this week, the Academy issued a statement announcing that they do not condone violence, ‘condemn the actions of Mr Smith’ and have ‘officially started a formal review around the incident’.