The Academy says they asked Will Smith to leave the Oscars but he ‘refused’

The Academy has released details about how they are responding to the events that unfolded at the Oscars 2022 on Sunday night.

After Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, her husband, Will Smith, got on stage and slapped the comedian in a moment that has since sparked many conversations about mocking autoimmune disorders (Jada has previously opened up about her struggle with alopecia) and male violence.

Chris Rock addressed the altercation for the first time yesterday, revealing he was ‘still processing’ what happened, and Will Smith released a lengthy apology on Instagram saying his behaviour was ‘unacceptable and inexcusable’.

It has had a mixed response from Hollywood stars, and now the Academy has spoken out.

The board of governors met on Wednesday to discuss violations against their standards of conduct, and repercussions for the actor could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.

As reported by AP News, the Academy said: ‘Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently.’

They added: ‘Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologise to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologise to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.’

However, a representative for the Academy declined to comment further on details about the attempted removal.

Will Smith has until 18th April to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again.