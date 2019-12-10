Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ wedding photos have been banned on Pinterest

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of Hollywood’s golden couples, never afraid of public displays of affection or explaining why they love each other in interviews, with Ryan in particular never missing an opportunity to shower his wife in compliments.

‘My wife, Blake, is like an alien, like MacGyver had a baby with Brigitte Bardot,’ he once announced. ‘The most interesting thing about me is her.’

It’s hardly surprising therefore that photographs from their stunning 2012 wedding day at Charleston’s Boone Hall Plantation are on pretty much every wedding site. That is until now.

It has been announced that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ wedding photographs are being banned from Pinterest and The Knot among other sites. Yes, this is not a drill.

But the romantic snaps aren’t being taken down for being too beautiful or due to the couple’s privacy measures. Instead, according to E! Online, the ban comes as part of a decision to not feature weddings set at plantations.

‘Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity,’ a spokesperson for Pinterest told E! Online. ‘Plantations represent none of those things. We are working to limit the distribution of this content and accounts across our platform, and continue to not accept advertisements for them.’

The photographs of Blake and Ryan’s wedding at the plantation therefore will be removed.