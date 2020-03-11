Billie Eilish takes a stand against body shaming on the first night of her world tour

Her message is pretty powerful.

Singer-songwriter and voice of the new James Bond theme tune Billie Eilish used the opening night of her world tour to take a stand against bodyshamers.

Opening the tour in Miami last night, she used her platform to call out the double standards many women face when it comes to their bodies, how they dress, and what they wear.

Known for her quick rise to fame, many awards, including this year’s BRIT awards win, and unique vocals, the singer is also recognised for her iconic baggy clothes. At the gig, Eilish played a video of her taking off her top while she spoke about the contradictions women face when choosing what to wear in the 21st century.

Using the move to provoke a response and as an act of a self-empowerment, she can be heard saying: ‘If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me. While I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.’

‘The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?’

Lots of keen fans took to Twitter and Instagram to share their views, with many applauding her for her bravery and for standing up for other women who may not feel confident enough too.

This isn’t the first time Eilish has voiced her opinion, sharing her views on cancel culture recently. Plus, last year, she spoke to V Magazine about how she reckons the way her ‘boy-ish’ dress sense is celebrated actually haas sexist undertones.

‘[Even] from my parents, [the] positive [comments] about how I dress have this slut-shaming element. Like, ‘I am so glad that you are dressing like a boy, so that other girls can dress like boys, so that they aren’t sluts.’

‘I have always… just loved when a woman or a man or anyone in the world feels comfortable in their skin, their body, to show just whatever they want. I don’t like that there’s this weird new world of supporting me by shaming people that [may not] want to [dress like me].’

Hats off to Billie for addressing the issue head on.