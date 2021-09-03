The hottest red carpet looks from the Venice Film Festival

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I don’t know about you, but I’m living for the IRL red carpet looks after months of digital events, and the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival this week has not disappointed.

A-listers such as Kristen Stewart (who is presenting her Princess Diana Spencer movie), Kirsten Dunst, Penelope Cruz, Cynthia Erivo, Jessica Chastain and Benedict Cumberbatch have descended on the glamourous Italian city to celebrate the proper return of films and events.

For several days of premieres and daytime shows, they have naturally brought with them a whole accoutrement of designer wares, from chic Chanel suits to Armani Privé ballgowns.

Penelope Cruz kicked things off on 1st September with a black and white Chanel ballgown – no surprise here, since she is a muse for the label and even walked Karl Lagerfeld’s last show in March 2019.

Since then, it’s been a rotation of celebrities in their fabulous looks, from Tiffany Haddish in a monochrome Christian Siriano gown, to Jessica Chastain in a pale blue beaded Elie Saab dress and Helen Mirren in a turquoise sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown (the designer duo hosted a star-studded show just days previously).

I also loved Cynthia Erivo’s showstopper of a silver Versace gown. We simply aren’t worthy. Watch this space as we expect more celebrities to land in the romantic city, including Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, who will be presenting their new movie, Dune.

Also expected to pull out all the stops is Kristen Stewart, who landed in a tweed Chanel suit to present Spencer. She is also a fan of the Parisian label and is likely to wear a lot of their designs, though I’m hoping for a few choice vintage Princess Diana-inspired numbers such as the one she wore for the movie poster.

Scroll down for the best looks from the Venice Film Festival 2021 red carpet.