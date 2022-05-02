Angelina Jolie secretly visits orphanage in Ukraine as Russia war wages on

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Angelina Jolie visited an orphanage in Ukraine in secret, while the war tragically wages on.

In February Russian president Vladimir Putin unleashed a violent three-pronged attack on Ukraine, which has seen thousands killed, and even more displaces.

Sadly the war between Russia and Ukraine continues three months on.

In a bid to show her support, the 46-year-old actor journeyed to the orphanage, which is in an undisclosed located near to Lviv.

Angelina was keen to keep her visit under wraps, and reportedly requested for her team to sign deals forbidding them from revealing any details of her visit, as this was not a publicity act or visit.

The Eternals star is a UN envoy for refugees, but this visit was in “private capacity”, a source told The Mail Online.

It has been reported Angelina’s appearance was a whistle-stop visit as she arrived n Lviv on Saturday, and was returning home the Sunday evening.

Angelina visited a children’s hospital, and reportedly spoke to refugees at the train station who have fled their homes in search for safety.

During her travels to the sites of the war-torn country an air raid alarm sounded, and Angelina was ushered to safety. However, a source said she was unfazed by the alarm.

An onlooker recalled Angelina took photos with some volunteers, but insisted her visit “was not for press”, claimed aid volunteer Rostyslav Hetman.

In a statement released, Angelina – who has Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne – said she was “humbled” by the strength of those living in Ukraine at this difficult time, though it is “devastating” to witness the crippling impact the war has had.

She said: “I’m humbled to witness the resilience and courage and dignity of the Ukrainian people. The impact the war is having on a generation of Ukrainian children is devastating to see.”