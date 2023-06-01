Sex and the City left our screens in 2004, leaving a Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte shaped hole in our lives. And 20 years later, after six seasons, two films and a spin-off series, we still reference our favourite foursome on the regular, from post-it note break ups and iconic fashion moments to cosmopolitan worship and surviving city life on zero money.

This month sees the return of And Just Like That, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprising their roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, respectively.

So what can we expect from the newest chapter? Pigeon clutches, a third time lucky try with Aidan and a re-wear of that Vivienne Westwood bridal gown if the filming shots are anything to go by.

The most exciting news however surrounds the cast, with it reported that the one and only Kim Cattrall will be returning as fan-favourite character Samantha Jones, after her absence from the first season.

Cattrall famously chose not to return for the SATC spin-off amid a public feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, but SATC fans rejoiced this week as Variety broke the news that season two will feature one scene with Cattrall.

The cameo, which is set to air in the finale episode, has already been filmed, with Variety reporting that none of the cast members were present during Cattrall's filming. It is thought however that SATC costume designer Patricia Field, who also chose not to return for And Just Like That, styled Cattrall for her one Samantha scene.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is not the only surprise return in terms of casting, with John Corbett confirmed to be returning to the series as Aidan Shaw, Carrie's on-again, off-again fiancé on the original series.

And among the regular faces returning to the wider cast are Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady and Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz.

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) A photo posted by on

Only time will tell who else will be returning to And Just Like That, and what we can expect in terms of storylines. But if all goes well, it certainly looks like a Samantha Jones return could be in line for season three.

And Just Like That returns to HBO and Sky Comedy on 22 June 2023.

We will continue to update this story.