This beloved SATC character is returning for And Just Like That season two

Sex and the City fans, this one is for you

Attention Sex and the City fans. An iconic character from the original SATC is coming back to your screens, for none other than the second series of And Just Like That.

Aidan Shaw will *actually* be in the new And Just Like That’s season two. This is not a drill. We repeat – this is not a drill.

As true fans will remember, John Corbett played the role of Aidan in the original SATC, winning so many hearts as her ex-fiancé that he was actually brought back for the second film.

And while the actor teased the fact that he was returning for season one, it actually turned out to be a joke, and his absence, alongside Kim Cattrall’s Samantha, was mourned by viewers.

And Just Like That writer Julie Rottenberg has addressed the criticism that Aidan Shaw wasn’t in the first season, explaining “that was never in the plan”.

“We love John, and we love Aidan. It just wasn’t in the script,” Rottenberg explained.

Michael Patrick King, executive producer of the show also opened up about Aidan’s absence from And Just Like That’s first season, telling Deadline: “It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie.

“This season was a lot,” he continued. “We wanted to get her through [Big’s death] and into the light – the last episode is called, ‘Seeing the Light.’ We wanted to get her out. [Aidan’s return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended.”

Will Aidan and Carrie get back together? Third time’s a charm.

And Just Like That season two is expected to start production in October.