The biggest fashion change in And Just Like That has been revealed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That, may only be two episodes in, but it’s got everyone talking, from the dodgy way they explained Samantha’s absence, to the death of a major character which led to a Peloton advert (spoiler alert: do not click on the link if you haven’t watched the first episode).

Dramatic plotlines aside, there is one thing everyone can agree on: the fashion is exquisite. Behind the show’s looks are Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, who worked with SATC’s original costume designer, Patricia Fields, who couldn’t take on this new project since she is busy working on the set of Emily in Paris.

Whilst they wanted to stay true to the original’s fabulous fashion, they also wanted to adapt it to the present day, and to Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda’s 55-year-old’s personas – though don’t worry, not a drab outfit in sight.

One major change they wanted to make was to be even bolder. Santiago told E!, ‘One thing we did want to do, because of the time and coming out of COVID, we wanted to really make things happy and bright and have fun that way. I think, if anything, you will see some more colour surprises.’

So we can definitely expect fashion choices that are a little less depressing than the storylines! Another big change the costume designers made was to source up and coming labels from Instagram, mixing them with the established designers we’ve come to expect from the show, including Manolo Blahnik and Oscar de la Renta.

Rogers explained the duo had fun ‘finding new designers, finding new people, new accessories, and things like that to incorporate into their wardrobes’ after initially finding it challenging: ‘what we thought would be daunting would be the stores that we loved that had closed, smaller stores and large stores like Century 21 that you literally lived in that store when you did episodic television in New York’.

Of course, they also wanted to pay tribute to the OG show, and they were very lucky in that Sarah Jessica Parker archived a lot of her original looks, which you can expect to see this season, including her studded belt and blue Manolo Blahnik wedding shoes from the first film and a purple sequin Fendi baguette.

Videos you may like:

‘She kept all of these beautiful pieces that people have so much love for. These pieces were so important they played such important roles in the show and the movies. The fans love these things. They are like characters in the movie and the fact that she has them, we thought, what a great way to bring them back out again? That people are going to be able to see and appreciate it and love it and pick out,’ Santiago added.