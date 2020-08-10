Adele and Meghan Markle are ‘enjoying pilates sessions together’ in LA

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since announcing that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family in January, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved from the UK, temporarily to Canada before settling in Los Angeles with their one year old son, Archie Harrison.

The Sussexes are currently renting Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills $18 million mansion, which boasts eight bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, landscaped gardens and a swimming pool.

Harry and Meghan chose the property as it was a ‘paparazzi proof’ home‘, but in May they had a number of issues with drones which were reportedly ‘operated by photographers’ and they subsequently filed a law suit against the paparazzi who allegedly took photographs of Archie.

However, despite their issues with privacy the Duke and Duchess have been making friends with their A-list neighbours in Los Angeles, including Jennifer Lawrence, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Cameron Diaz and Hilary Duff to name a few.

Now, it seems that Harry and Meghan have struck up a friendship with a very famous British neighbour – none other than Adele.

According to new reports, the singer has been spending lots of time with the Duchess as they enjoy attending pilates classes together.

A source told the Mirror: ‘Meghan and Adele have been having Pilates lessons. They are loving it.

‘The instructor has also been giving lessons to Harry. It’s a great stress-buster.’

How lovely!