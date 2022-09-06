Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What do you reckon?

As you’ll have likely guessed from the fact I’m a Health Editor who writes articles on everything from self care ideas, to mindful movement, to self love, I’m all for helping others to improve their self-confidence.

Which is why when I see celebrities with millions of followers online sharing things like make up free selfies, I’m always really here for it. Today, posting on her own Instagram channel, singer Adele posted a snap with a golden trophy wearing, as far as we can see, little to no make up.

In the photo, she can be seen smiling into the camera while holding an award – an Emmy Award which she recently won for Outstanding Variety Special – and in the caption, she shares her gratitude with fans.

She said: “Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO 🤣 Thank you so much @televisionacad , I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Video you may like:



It’s so normalised to see global stars on the red carpet and social media looking stunning – but what we often forget is that they’ve had a whole team at their disposal to help them look like that.

Seeing people use their platform for good – and remind us that you don’t need make up to feel beautiful – is a step in the right direction, in my opinion.

Adele didn’t use any filters, either, which are – scarily – slowly becoming the norm on certain social platforms.

The singer has had quite the year – she opened up about her mental health struggles to Vogue and cancelled a stint of shows in Las Vegas shortly after, explaining that the rehearsals had felt forced. So it’s great to see her looking – and sounding – so well.

This comes as a whole host of celebrities become more candid about reality on their social platforms. Take model Cara Delevigne, for example, who attended the Met Gala with her psoriasis proudly on show, while Lila Moss wore her insulin pump in a similar manner.

What do you reckon – do you think it’s good that we’re seeing celebrities in a more realistic light on social media these days?