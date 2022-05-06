Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And we are *so* here for it.

The Met Gala has been headline news this week thanks to Blake Lively’s spectacular colour-changing dress, Rihanna’s surprise honour, and Kim K wearing that famous Marilyn Monroe number.

And yet there’s one important detail which we’ve yet to report on, which marks a big win for body positivity and health diversity everywhere.

Lottie Moss – Kate Moss and Jefferson Hack’s daughter – appeared on the red carpet on Sunday with her Mum wearing a sheer Burberry gown.

The 19-year-old has Type 1 diabetes, which simply means her body – specifically her pancreas – doesn’t naturally produce as much of the hormone insulin as her body needs, key for regulating both your glucose and blood sugar levels.

Video you may like:

If left untreated, diabetes can cause an array of health issues, but luckily there are also a host of ways to treat the condition now – including via an insulin pump, which the star proudly wore on the red carpet this year.

FYI, insulin devices work to monitor and regulate your blood sugar. Not sure you can spot it? The monitor and pump are the white patches on Lila’s arm and leg.

It’s not the first time she’s worn her device at a high-profile event, walking the catwalk for Versace in September wearing the patch and pump.

According to the NHS website, around 400,000 individuals in the UK have Type 1 Diabetes – it’s more common than you’d think – but it’s not so often that you see these life-changing – and saving – devices worn.

Hence why, here at Marie Claire UK, we were so delighted to see Lila wearing hers at one of the biggest events of the year. For anyone who uses an insulin pump, or who has diabetes of either kind, seeing more representation is only a positive thing and a clear visual reminder that you are never alone.

It serves as a solid reminder that if you wear any form of life-saving device, you should never feel like you need to cover it up. Quite the opposite, actually, as it’s working to keep you healthy and alive. How cool.

Here’s to more loud and proud discussion, recognition, and normalisation of all bodies and conditions.