From Bennifer to the Beckhams, how celebrities spent their Valentine’s Day

Grand romantic gestures are par for the course around this time of year for celebrities – and this year, they didn’t disappoint. With many stars sharing cute throwback pictures with their loved ones online and sharing heartwarming messages, others went above and beyond with boat loads of roses and custom decorations. (Kanye West also sent his former wife Kim Kardashian a truck full of flowers, so there’s that.)

From a meaningful video montage of Bennifer moments cut together by Oscar winner Ben Affleck to gigantic Disney sculptures, read on for more on how celebrities celebrated love on Valentine’s Day.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck made sure this Valentine’s Day was an extra special one for Jennifer Lopez, especially as it’s the first one they’ve had together since they last split in 2004. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Lopez shared the actor had given her an early Valentine’s Day present in her newsletter On the JLo: a personalized music video set to her song “On My Way.” She shared that the video was “very special and very personal,” full of moments from their early days in the 2000s.

She wrote, “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.”

David and Victoria Beckham

On Valentine’s Day, Victoria Beckham was spoiled rotten by David and her family as she shared a video on Instagram stories of her haul. With beautifully wrapped presents from each of her children and David Beckham, there were also beautiful vases of roses in different shades and personalized cards covered in hearts from each member of the family.

David Beckham also shared an Instagram gallery of photos of himself, his wife Victoria Beckham and his daughter Harper through the years, wishing a happy Valentine’s Day to “my girls.” He added, “BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine.”

Victoria Beckham returned the love, posting a photo of the couple in 1998 in New York. She explained in the caption that the photo was “taken on the day we found out I was pregnant” with their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, adding David was still her Valentine “24 years later.” She also posted photos from their honeymoon to their Instagram stories.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ singer posted a video of herself and her boyfriend Sam Asghari riding motorbikes, slinging jokes about FedEx and driving into the sunset. She wrote that he had “been with me through it all” and added, “I don’t know what I would do without him so I think I will keep him around a bit longer…I mean he is pretty hot!”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie shared a beautiful photo of herself and her husband Jack Brooksbank on Instagram out on a walk. The couple, who were snapped standing under a canopy of pink flowers were dressed casually and surrounded by pink petals. She captioned the picture, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Hugh Jackman

While Hugh Jackman’s longtime wife Deborah Lee-Furness wasn’t mentioned in his Valentine’s Day post, he did share a picture with two other loves of his life: his dogs Dali and Allegra. Dressed in a beanie and massive coat, he showed off a big heart he had drawn in the snow as he walked the dogs and wrote “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Halle Berry and Van Jones

Halle Berry shared not one, but three photos of herself and her boyfriend Van Jones on Valentine’s Day walking down a sunny beach. She wrote, “Because I always have a choice, I choose LOVE! I love you, Van!”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Blink 182 musician Travis Barker was the king of grand gestures on Valentine’s Day,as he filled Kourtney’s home with red roses and black candles to celebrate their love. In the middle of the roses were also gigantic Mickey and Minnie statues, standing underneath suspended red roses hung from above. She also shared pictures of her day with another special man in her life: her youngest son Reign who was suited up for the occasion.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem stronger than ever, with the musician going all out to express his love to Jenner on Valentine’s Day. Kylie, who recently gave birth to their second child Wolf, shared Instagram Stories of her home completely covered in giant white and pink rose installations and a large pink sculptural teddy bear. One of the cutest additions was a gingerbread home with a small gingerbread family, featuring Kylie, Scott, Wolf and their daughter Stormi.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Screenwriter Dylan Meyer shared a photo of herself with her fiancee Kristen Stewart on Instagram, which was glamorous in its own unique, undead way. The pair were seen in zombie costumes, wearing matching pyjamas and eyemasks which read “Dead” and “Tired.” Meyer wrote, “I’ll play dead with you any time, Valentine.”